UMaine women’s basketball team awaits clash against Northeastern

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. NORTHEASTERN

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 4-8, Northeastern 3-6

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 35-23, NU 63-55 on 12/22/18

Key players: Maine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (10.8 points, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (7.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 spg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (7.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (6.5 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (3.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg) Northeastern — 5-4 G Stella Clark (14.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg), 5-11 F Alexis Hill (14 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.8 spg, 2.6 apg), 6-0 G Shannon Todd (8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-7 G Kendall Currence (7.7 ppg), 5-10 Ayanna Dublin (4.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Game notes: After an 0-6 start, including an 89-47 loss to No. 1 Oregon, the Huskies have rattled off three straight wins including last Saturday’s 60-47 victory over Hartford. UMaine and Northeastern have two common opponents. Northeastern beat Harvard 46-44 and lost to Dayton 71-60 while UMaine lost to both, 69-40 to Harvard and 78-49 to Dayton. UMaine is coming off a dramatic 61-60 triumph over Green Bay. Saar scored a career-high 30 points against Green Bay behind an 8-for-10 showing at the 3-point arc. In their victory over UMaine last year, Dublin (10), Clark (8) and York native Todd (7) combined for 25 rebounds as NU outrebounded UMaine 45-27. Clark’s 15 points off the bench sparked the win. Both teams look to develop a consistent shooting touch as NU enters the game shooting just 37.7 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent from the 3-point arc while UMaine is shooting 37.1 and 29.3 percent, respectively.