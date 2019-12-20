University of Maine Black Bear Sports
December 20, 2019
UMaine women’s basketball team awaits clash against Northeastern

Peter Buehner | UMaine Athletics
Dor Saar of the University of Maine (15) is pictured during an October game in Bangor. The Black Bears play host to Northeastern on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. NORTHEASTERN

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 4-8, Northeastern 3-6

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 35-23, NU 63-55 on 12/22/18

Key players: Maine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (10.8 points, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (7.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 spg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (7.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (6.5 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (3.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg) Northeastern — 5-4 G Stella Clark (14.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg), 5-11 F Alexis Hill (14 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.8 spg, 2.6 apg), 6-0 G Shannon Todd (8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-7 G Kendall Currence (7.7 ppg), 5-10 Ayanna Dublin (4.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Game notes: After an 0-6 start, including an 89-47 loss to No. 1 Oregon, the Huskies have rattled off three straight wins including last Saturday’s 60-47 victory over Hartford. UMaine and Northeastern have two common opponents. Northeastern beat Harvard 46-44 and lost to Dayton 71-60 while UMaine lost to both, 69-40 to Harvard and 78-49 to Dayton. UMaine is coming off a dramatic 61-60 triumph over Green Bay. Saar scored a career-high 30 points against Green Bay behind an 8-for-10 showing at the 3-point arc. In their victory over UMaine last year, Dublin (10), Clark (8) and York native Todd (7) combined for 25 rebounds as NU outrebounded UMaine 45-27. Clark’s 15 points off the bench sparked the win. Both teams look to develop a consistent shooting touch as NU enters the game shooting just 37.7 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent from the 3-point arc while UMaine is shooting 37.1 and 29.3 percent, respectively.

 


