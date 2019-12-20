UMaine football transfers sign with other Division I programs

Former University of Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson and running back Ramon Jefferson have found new football homes.

Ferguson, a three-year starter who suffered a season-ending foot injury Oct. 12 in a 24-17 loss to Richmond, will play for Football Bowl Subdivision team Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Jefferson, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018 at UMaine, will join FCS member Sam Houston State in Texas. Jefferson, who in May pleaded guilty to criminal mischief after an incident in Bangor, transferred to a community college in July.

Ferguson completed 57.7 percent of his passes (116-for-201) for 1,655 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He ranks sixth on UMaine’s career passing yardage list (6,091) and completed 496 of 885 passes with 46 TDs and He had 30 interceptions.

Ferguson helped guide UMaine to the program’s first-ever berth in the FCS semifinals in 2018.

True freshman Joe Fagnano replaced Ferguson this season and completed 65.8 percent of his passes (121-for-184) for 1,835 yards and 17 TDs with three interceptions.

“God is GREAT!!,” Ferguson on his Twitter account. “Extremely grateful for this opportunity and ready to get going at my new home. Thank you to everyone who helped through the process and has been there with me.”

Ferguson will have plenty of quarterback competition at Liberty as the Flames will have to replace four-year starter Buckshot Calvert. Candidates include Auburn University transfer Malik Willis and redshirt freshman Jonnathan Bennett, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Liberty (7-5) plays Georgia Southern (7-5) in Saturday’s Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida. UMaine played both teams this fall, losing to Georgia Southern 26-18 on Sept. 7 and falling to Liberty 59-44 on Oct. 19.

Ferguson will join his sisters at Liberty. Danielle (Ferguson) Gillen is the school’s director of sports nutrition, and Lizzy Ferguson is a sophomore on the women’s lacrosse team.

Ronnie Gillis | UMaine athletics Ronnie Gillis | UMaine athletics

Jefferson was another key component in UMaine’s 2018 Colonial Athletic Association title and FCS semifinal appearance. He rushed for 1,037 yards on 182 carries and scored eight touchdowns. He averaged 86.4 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry.

He also caught six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson was the CAA’s No. 2 rusher and ranked fourth in yards per game, sixth in touchdowns and ninth in all-purpose yards per game (90.6).

He was suspended indefinitely from the team after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent so he could transfer.

Jefferson has two years of eligibility remaining.

This season, he played for Garden City Community College in Kansas and gained 994 yards on 158 carries with 13 touchdowns.

His new team, Sam Houston State, went 7-5 this season, 6-3 in the Southland Conference. The Bearkats are coached by former Delaware coach K.C. Keeler.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me and believed in me,” Jefferson said on Twitter. “This is another chapter in my life and I couldn’t be more ready.”

Sam Houston State running backs coach Zack Patterson said on the school website that Jefferson is a “dynamic runner. He is a powerful runner that also has great speed.”