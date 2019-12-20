Forest Hills basketball coach notches 300th victory

Anthony Amero of Forest Hills High School has become the latest Maine high school basketball coach to reach 300 career victories.

He reached the milestone on Tuesday night when the Tigers cruised to a 77-42 East-West Conference victory over rival Valley of Bingham behind 28 points from junior Parker Desjardins.

Amero has been the head coach at Forest Hills since 1997. During his tenure there, he has led the Tigers to Class D state championships in 2013, 2015 and 2019 along with four regional titles and four East-West Conference championships.

Amero also is the athletic administrator at the Jackman school.

Coming off Thursday night’s 80-48 victory over Buckfield, the are 5-0 this season and are ranked first in the Class D South Heal Points standings.