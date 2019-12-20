Saturday, December 21, 2019: A quick end for impeachment travesty, Oh Christmas trees, Golden manages the unthinkable

A quick end for impeachment travesty

Partisan politics will soon end the phony impeachment issue.

A very partisan House ramrodded a process that unfairly denied Republican requests for equal treatment. The only bipartisanship was found in a handful of Democrats who saw the travesty and voted against it.

Now the Democrats are astonished to discover that a Republican Senate will call the shots as they see fit, and, amazingly, will actually give them better treatment than they dished out in the House. And again, the only bipartisanship will be found in a handful of Democrats who may support the president.

Meanwhile, the country will treat this sordid affair with a big yawn while the country continues to enjoy huge economic prosperity, record employment, a 10,000 point gain in the stock market and a level of world peace that seemed unthinkable a few years ago.

The phony impeachment scam is about to have a quick end, and the New Year will continue to provide all Americans with rising levels of peace and prosperity.

Doc Wallace

Rockport

Oh, Christmas trees

Well, according to the news, there is a shortage of Christmas trees this year. Really? Vendors seem to be using some excuse about the economy and planting, but have you ever noticed how many trees are still in their wrappers, never opened, the day after Christmas? It appears to me to be thousands statewide.

And why is that? Greed! No one wants to pay $70 on a 30-day investment. If they’re lucky, vendors sell about half their inventory because of these ridiculous prices. My question is, instead of selling half your trees for $70, why not sell all of your trees, for an affordable $35?

At that price, you have eliminated waste, you’ve made your customers happy, and you’ve shown true Christmas Spirit.

Doug Davis

Windham

What will Collins do now?

Sen. Susan Collins now finds herself in a trap of her own doing. Back in 1999, during the Clinton impeachment trial, she was very vocal about not being able to dispense justice unless the Senate, in order to get to the truth, got more evidence and heard from witnesses. To do less would be a disservice to the nation.

Now, I believe her fealty is to the Republican Party as she hangs on to Trump’s coattails. Maine needs better in its elected representatives. We need someone who is principled, straight shooting and a strong defender of the Constitution. We don’t need politicians who check which direction the wind blows before casting their vote.

Patrick Hennessey

Madawaska

Golden manages the unthinkable

Wednesday’s impeachment vote offered Rep. Jared Golden a clear and career defining choice: follow the undisputed facts and his own conscience and vote to impeach, or attempt to save his political hide by appeasing Trump voters in his district. Act with courage and integrity or succumb to craven, soul-crushing pandering, an all too common political crossroad.

Remarkably, at the last hour and after weeks of evasion, he tried to have it both ways. In so doing, he managed the unthinkable: he enraged those on both sides of the political divide.

Even Trump supporters don’t swallow the obvious bit of red meat that Golden threw their way by his “no” on Article 2. They’ve already spit it out. And from the other side, the Congressman has Stephen King biting at his heels, which should be enough to scare the bejeezus out of anyone. His career now hangs by the thinnest of threads.

I would offer the young Golden a bit of counsel. If he were advised by handlers to split his vote, he should fire them immediately. They just might have it in for him. Short of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s “present,” his votes were the most idiotic of the night. If, on the other hand, his no vote on Article 2 was his own idea, it’s difficult, but not impossible, to understand and corral such self sabotage. His political future may depend upon it.

Al Scovern

Belfast