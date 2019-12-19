Unbeaten Bangor boys face Brewer to open challenging stretch of games

The undefeated Bangor boys basketball team has been idle since last Friday’s 62-42 victory over Windham in its home opener at Red Barry Gymnasium.

But business is about to pick up markedly for coach Brad Libby’s club.

The Rams (3-0) are scheduled to host rival Brewer on Friday night, with the Witches off to a 2-1 start in Class A North.

Then Bangor faces two key Class AA North road games on back-to-back Mondays, first on Dec. 23 at 2-1 Edward Little of Auburn and then Dec. 30 at 2-1 Deering of Portland.

Edward Little and Deering were the top two picks in the Class AA North preseason coaches poll. Each of those team’s losses came on the road to undefeated Class AA South foes, EL falling at Thornton Academy of Saco and Deering losing at South Portland.

Bangor, the lone unbeaten in Class AA North, has been sparked by a defense that has yielded just 42 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Rams’ frontcourt tandem of 6-foot-8 senior center Sam Martin (22.0 ppg), 6-4 senior forward Henry Westrich (18.7 ppg) and 6-5 junior forward Andrew Szwez (10.3 ppg) has combined to score 51 points per outing.