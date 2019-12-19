Hampden’s balance instrumental in key boys basketball victory

The Hampden Academy boys basketball team showed a different, more balanced look during Monday night’s early season Class A showdown with visiting Cony of Augusta.

It was a great look for the 4-0 Broncos, but not so much for the rest of the division.

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

Cony limited BDN All-Maine senior guard Bryce Lausier to 10 points — 21 under his average for Hampden’s first three games — but the Broncos used a fourth-quarter surge to defeat the Rams 79-62 in a battle of unbeatens.

Lausier still flirted with a triple-double — finishing with nine rebounds and eight assists — despite Cony’s defensive attention, but the Rams could not stop all of Hampden’s scoring threats.

Junior guard Andy Raye, who had totaled 15 points going into the contest, erupted for 30 points. Sophomore center T.J. Henagan added 21, including a pair of momentum-boosting dunks in the fourth quarter when Hampden outscored Cony 30-15 to break open a two-point game.

“I felt that in the second half we did a much better job of taking care of the ball, consequently we got more and better shot attempts,” said Hampden coach Russ Bartlett, whose team committed only five turnovers after halftime compared to 17 in the first half, which ended with Cony (3-1) leading 29-28.

Hampden also benefited from unselfish performances by its two most veteran players. Senior forward Mike Raye and Lausier combined for 19 assists for the Broncos, who were picked to finish second behind Cony in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A preseason coaches poll.

The rematch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2020, in Augusta.

Hampden’s 84 assists on 107 field goals in four games this season have helped it shoot 58 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point arc. The Broncos are averaging 73.0 points per game.

That includes four scorers averaging in double figures, led by Lausier’s 26.5 points (and 8.3 rebounds) to go with junior forward Brayden Cole (12.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Henaghen (11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Andy Raye (11.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

Mikey Raye (5.3 ppg) has averaged 8.0 rebounds and a team-leading 7.3 assists per contest while the 6-foot-7 Henaghan has posted an impressive 6.0 blocked shots per game.

Hampden plays Dec. 23 at Messalonskee of Oakland.