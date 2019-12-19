Bucksport lineman nominated for Gaziano award

David Gross of Bucksport High School is one of 14 nominees for the annual Gaziano Lineman Awards, which are presented annually to the state’s top high school football senior offensive and defensive linemen.

Gross, who recently was named the LTC Class D North Player of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year, is one of seven offensive linemen nominated.

Gross, who celebrates his 18th birthday Wednesday, was instrumental in leading Bucksport to the LTC title and a berth in the Class D state championship game. The Golden Bucks finished the season with a 9-1 record.

Gross was the lone Class D player to be nominated for either the offensive or defensive Gaziano award.

Joining Gross as nominees for the Gaziano offensive lineman award are Jack Rogers of Thornton Academy of Saco, Jonah Green of Portland, Riley Parmenter of Leavitt of Turner Center, Caleb Viola of South Portland, David Dingley of Oxford Hills of South Paris and Reese Boucher of Sanford.

Nominated for the Gaziano defensive lineman award are Chase Carey of Skowhegan, Camden Jordan of Leavitt, William Horton of Bonny Eagle of Standish, Connor Caverly of Marshwood of South Berwick, Nate Ellington of South Portland, Kyle Ouellette of Gorham and Nathan Mars of Scarborough.

Players must have played at least two years of varsity football and have an exemplary record of positive athletic and non-athletic citizenship. A student essay and a game featuring each applicant against his two toughest opponents also are considered during the selection process.

The list of nominees will be pared to three finalists for each award by the Gaziano Award selection committee. The two winners each will receive a $5,000 scholarship and a trophy while four runners-up each will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a trophy.

The winners will be announced during a banquet at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Previous winners include former high school standouts who have gone on to play collegiately such as Alec Clark and Zach Davis of Maine Maritime Academy, Frank Curran and Luke Washburn of Husson University, Zordan Holman of the University of Connecticut, Austin Lufkin of Wofford College, Jedidiah Scott of Assumption College and Kurt Massey of the University of Maine.