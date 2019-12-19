After 17 days, Penobscot County treasurer ends GOP campaign to unseat Jared Golden

After just 17 days on the campaign trail, Penobscot County Treasurer John Hiatt has withdrawn from the Republican primary to unseat Democrat U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in November 2020.

Hiatt, a 36-year-old underdog candidate from Bangor who also serves on the Bangor School Committee, set himself apart by refusing to embrace President Trump. But on Thursday morning, he announced that he was exiting the race and endorsing one of the three other Republican candidates: former state Rep. Dale Crafts.

The two other candidates are Adrienne Bennett, a former spokesperson for Gov. Paul LePage, and former state Sen. Eric Brakey. Crafts, Bennett and Brakey are all more established figures in Maine politics who have been eager to embrace Trump. Crafts also has LePage’s endorsement.

Hiatt has said that he is a “proud Republican” with anti-abortion and fiscally conservative views, but he also voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. That vote was a “moral stand” in response to the release of 2005 audio of Trump boasting about being able to grab women by the crotch. In addition, he supports expanding health care access and eliminating the ability of people to buy guns in private sales without background checks.