Man accused of stealing donation jars for family of slain Waterville woman pleads not guilty

A Winslow man accused of stealing donation jars set up to help the family of a slain Waterville woman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Christopher Hodges, 31, has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing two donation bins that had been placed at Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue and on Upper Main Street in Waterville to benefit the family of 29-year-old Melissa Sousa.

He appeared Wednesday via video from the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.

Hodges was at the Kennebec County Jail on an unrelated violation of probation when he was charged with the thefts in November.

Sousa was found dead in her Waterville apartment building in October, and her former co-workers at the Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue decided to help pay for her funeral by collecting donations.

Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy, has been charged in her death.

Lovejoy claims he shot Sousa after she allegedly pushed him down the stairs and tried to shoot him, but the gun didn’t fire.