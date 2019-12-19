Freeport man suspected in string of violent attacks allegedly assaulted jail staff

A Freeport man who has been charged with killing an 82-year-old man over the weekend allegedly assaulted a jail officer before his Thursday court appearance.

Quinton Hanna, 22, allegedly became “assaultive” toward officers at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland while he was being placed in restraints, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

One officer received minor injuries and was treated, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged assault delayed Hanna’s appearance Thursday at Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland, where he was scheduled to appear on a murder change in the death of 82-year-old James Pearson.

Hanna allegedly stabbed Pearson in a random attack about 8:15 a.m. Sunday while Pearson was in the front yard of his Beech Ridge Road home in Scarborough, authorities have said. Pearson was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither Pearson nor Hanna knew one another, according to the Maine State Police.

Hanna is suspected in at least two other violent attacks in the midcoast over the weekend.

Hanna allegedly sexually assaulted a West Bath woman on Birch Point Road between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state police. The woman got away and began to run down the road, and Hanna drove into her with a silver 2013 Subaru Outback, according to state police.

Hanna is also suspected in another attack on Saturday night in Freeport, where a homeowner was stabbed, according to police. That attack remains under investigation.

He was arrested about noon Sunday near Cooks Corner in Brunswick when police there spotted him in a black Ford Explorer reported stolen about 11:17 a.m. on Houghton Pond Road in West Bath.

Hanna was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where state police arrested him Tuesday morning in connection with Pearson’s death.

Hanna also has been charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, unlawful sexual contact, robbery, criminal restraint, burglary and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon in the West Bath attack.

He made his first appearance on those charges at West Bath District Court on Monday.