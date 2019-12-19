Portland
BuzzFeed ranks Maine man’s full-back Jar Jar Binks tattoo among 2019’s worst things on the internet

Mich "The Fuge" Ouellette (right) shows off his tattoo of Star Wars character Jar Jar Binks in Portland standing next to its creator, artist Chris Dingwell in this file photo. The tattoo of the reviled character is meant to be a joke, though it's a completely permanent tattoo.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

Maine is no stranger to BuzzFeed’s innumerable listicles, but this year a Maine man’s tattoo has earned the Pine Tree State the distinction of being home to one of the worst things to hit the internet this year.

Mich “The Fuge” Ouellette, 42, is a huge “Star Wars” fan, and sports a number of tattoos based on the science fiction epic — Darth Vader, The Emperor, Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, among others.

But it was his 2-foot-tall, full-back Jar Jar Binks tattoo that took the internet by storm earlier this year, earning Ouellette both adulation and scorn from the web’s denizens. (If you’re unfamiliar with the “Star Wars” prequels of the early 2000s — and depending on whom you ask, that could be a good thing — the computer animated Jar Jar Binks is widely considered George Lucas’ worst creation.)

Mich Ouellette's full back tattoo of Jar Jar Binks is not his only Star Wars related ink. He already has one whole sleeve dedicated to the dark side of The Force sporting Darth Vader, The Emperor and the planet Mustafar, where Vader lost his legs. His other arm is reserved for the light side with Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and the planet Dagobah, where Yoda lived.

Now BuzzFeed has weighed in and placed Ouellette’s tattoo alongside Gatorade cauliflower, Baby Yoda as The Joker and clam chowder popsicles on its list of the 50 worst things to hit the internet in 2019. (The list itself — which contains things you would otherwise wish to not acknowledge — could easily come in at No. 51 among the year’s worst internet offerings.)

Ouellette, a fan of the “Star Wars” prequels, doesn’t have a problem with the misunderstood Gungan, an amphibious species that inhabits the planet Naboo.

“I understand why everybody hates him — there’s so many cringe-worthy moments — but I never had a real problem with him. He’s fun for the kids. But I knew it had to be something special. I couldn’t just get a Jar Jar tattoo. It had to be something epic,” Ouellette told the BDN’s banjournalist Troy R. Bennett earlier this year.

 


Comments

