Rockport woman killed after being struck by car on Route 17

ROCKPORT, Maine ― An 82-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed Wednesday evening while crossing Route 17.

Police say Maxine Stanley was fatally struck around 4:40 p.m. while she was walking across the road to her home after visiting a neighbor’s house.

Timothy Sawtelle, 61, of Albion, was driving in the westbound lane when he struck Stanley, according to Camden/Rockport Police Chief Randy Gagne. Stanley was wearing dark clothing and was in the middle of the westbound lane when she was struck.

The crash occurred near Lake Chickawaukie and remains under investigation.

Rockport and Camden police, along with crews from the Rockport Fire Department and NorthEast Mobile Health Services, responded to the crash.