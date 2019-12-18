Bill Green to become executive director of Maine Sports Hall of Fame

Two men from southern Maine will assume key leadership roles in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame beginning in January.

Former television broadcaster Bill Green and Brian Corcoran, the chief executive officer of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, are set to help guide the organization.

Longtime Maine Sports Hall of Fame chairman Dick Whitmore said Green will replace the organization’s retiring executive director, Mary Mitchell Friedman, and Corcoran will take over for Whitmore as chairman of the hall’s board of directors.

“In Bill Green and Brian Corcoran we have a combination of sports excellence and experience that represent significant growth opportunities for our special organization,” Whitmore said.

“Brian and Bill represent the best of the best that Maine has to offer,” Mitchell Friedman said. “They will usher in a new era of statewide growth for the [hall of fame] and carry on the tradition of recognizing and supporting Maine’s great athletes, coaches, and sports figures.”

Whitmore and Mitchell Friedman will continue serving the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in an advisory capacity.

Green and Corcoran have served on the board of Maine Sports Hall of Fame since 2017.

Green begins his tenure after a successful 47-year career in Maine TV. Green was born in Bangor, educated in Bangor schools and at the University of Maine and is holder of its prestigious Black Bear Award. He is a Maine Sports Hall of Fame inductee, as well as an inductee into the Maine Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame.

“Brian and I have a big challenge in following such capable leaders as Whit and Mary,” Green said. “They have left us a much stronger organization than they inherited.”

Corcoran heads Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, an agency focused on marketing, sales and strategic consulting. Its clients have included NASCAR, NBA, Circuit of the Americas, Professional Bowling Association, P1 Powerboat, America East Conference, FanBeat, Rugged Maniac and Red Bull Air Race.

“It has been an honor to work with Whit and Mary to broaden the vision and deliver more value to all stakeholders — Maine Sports Hall of Fame inductees, scholar-athletes, sponsors and others,” Corcoran said. “Together with Bill Green and a committed board of directors, the best is yet to come for our organization.”

Green and Corcoran will use their talents and experience to help the hall of fame continue making “A Better Maine Through Sport” by honoring Maine’s great sports figures, providing scholarships to Maine’s most outstanding senior scholar-athletes and creating youth-based leadership initiatives.

The 45th Annual Maine Sports Hall of Fame Induction and Honors Ceremony will take place Sept. 20, 2020, at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.