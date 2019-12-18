Red Claws’ Tacko Fall with Boston Celtics in Dallas, ready to play if called upon

DALLAS — Tacko Fall’s rookie year with the Boston Celtics has been a bit of a whirlwind for him. He crashed onto the scene in Las Vegas summer league and since then has been up and down between Boston and the Maine Red Claws.

There has been a lot of attention and many appearances mixed in since July, but there might have been something appropriate of being back in Las Vegas when he got the call for what might be his best opportunity as a Celtic.

“I was in Vegas and we actually were at the escape room with our G League team,” Fall said. “And I just got a text from Mike [Zarren, Celtics assistant GM] saying they were going to bring me back the next day.”

Now Fall is in Dallas, preparing for a real possibility of minutes against the Mavericks tonight. With injuries to two of Boston’s four full-time centers, Fall, at the very least, will be needed in case of an emergency like foul trouble or another injury.

“He’s here for two reasons – one we believe in him, number two we have a need right now with [Vincent Poirier] out, with Rob Williams out,” Brad Stevens said. “But there will be games he will be suited for and games that will be more challenging, matchups in both.”

Fall says his pick-and-roll defense has been a focus in the G-League, and that will certainly be tested if he gets minutes tonight. The Mavs, even without Luka Doncic, who is out with an ankle injury tonight, are a potent offense that put a lot of pressure on defenses.

“[Maine Red Claws head coach Darren Erman] is a great defensive coach and I feel like he has really helped me on that side of the court,” Fall said. “For me playing in the G-League I was just trying to stay in good shape. Unfortunately the two weeks I missed was a bummer but anything besides that, just making sure I play hard and stay in shape and especially defensively.”

Fall is coming off his own injury, a bone bruise, that he now says is fully healthy. He’s one of few bigs on this team that can say that, and he says he’s ready if the team needs him.

“You never know what can happen. Some guys went down so it’s time for other guys to step up and fill the void while they’re out,” he said. “For me it’s just a matter of staying ready whenever my name will be called, just go out there and do my job.”

(c)2019 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.

Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.