Bangor jumper earns national track and field award

Mykala Hoggard of the University of Southern Maine has been recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for her efforts during the first meet of the season.

The sophomore from Bangor has been named the USTFCCCA Division III Athlete of the Week. It is the first such national weekly honor for a USM athlete.

Hoggard started the indoor season in style, winning the long jump with a school-record effort of 18 feet, 9 3/4 inches. That jump broke the mark of 18-3 1/4 set in February 2018 by senior teammate Adela Kalilwa.

The performance also eclipsed Hoggard’s previous indoor personal record by 17 inches and unofficially places her first among the top jumpers of the season in Division III.

“We’re very excited that Mykayla’s efforts have been recognized with a prestigious honor such as this,” first-year head coach Rob Whitten said. “She came out ready to start the season and this shows what a strong offseason of training she put in. While a great start, I feel like there is still plenty more to come for her this year and in the future.”

Hoggard, who took home Little East Conference Field Athlete of the Week honors, also won the 55-meter dash with a career-best time of 7.41 seconds in USM’s first meet of the season.

USM is off for final exams and the holiday break. The Huskies return to competition Jan. 11 at the Reggie Poyau Invitational held at Brandeis University.