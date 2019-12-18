Man hurt in Jefferson rollover

Firefighters extricated a man through the windshield of a pickup truck after a single-vehicle crash on Route 126 in Jefferson on Monday morning. The man was taken to an Augusta hospital.

Hayden R. Peaslee, 23, of Jefferson was driving a black 2003 Toyota Tundra west on Route 126 when the vehicle crossed the centerline, went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to Lincoln County sheriff’s Deputy 1st Class Brian Collamore.

Peaslee was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Lt. Brendan Kane of the sheriff’s office.

Jefferson Fire Chief Walter Morris said firefighters stabilized the vehicle with metal braces before removing the windshield and getting Peaslee out.

Jefferson Fire and Rescue, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services responded. Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services around 7:30 a.m.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.