December 18, 2019
Former UMaine star earns NFL Pro Bowl spot

Wilfredo Lee | AP
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) gestures to the team as teammate Patrick Ricard (42) congratulates him. Ricard, a former standout at the University of Maine, has been selected for the Pro Bowl.
By University of Maine athletics, Special to the BDN

Former University of Maine All-CAA defensive lineman Pat Ricard has been named to the 2020 AFC Pro Bowl roster, as announced by the National Football League on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Ricard is the second Black Bear to be named to the Pro Bowl and the first since Montell Owens earned the honor in 2010 and 2011.

This season, Ricard, a two-way player, has appeared in all 14 games for the current AFC leading Baltimore Ravens. Ricard has recorded eight receptions for 47-yards and a touchdown on offense while adding nine tackles, a sack, one pass deflection and a forced fumble on defense.

While at UMaine, Ricard played 44 games and was a constant force on the defensive line. Nearly a quarter of Ricard’s 208 total tackles were for a loss. He ended his career at Maine with 47.5 tackles-for-loss, 18.0 sacks, 11 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pair of blocked kicks.

 


