You guessed who these famous Mainers were. Here are the answers.

This gentleman is Dick Curless, a country music star who grew up in Fort Fairfield. His biggest hit, “A Tombstone Every Mile,” came in 1965, a song about truck drivers in Aroostook County. Curless died in 1995 at the age of 63.

Republican John “Jock” McKernan was governor of Maine from 1987 through 1995. He is married to former U.S. Senator Olympia Snowe.

Mainers know Cindy Blodgett from her storied basketball career, leading Lawrence High School to four straight Class A championships between 1990 and 1994, and then led the University of Maine women’s basketball team to its first NCAA tournament appearances. She later became the UMaine women’s basketball coach, between 2007 and 2011.

Actor Timothy Simons, a Readfield native and 2001 UMaine graduate, is best known for his role as Jonah Ryan in the HBO comedy series “Veep.” He’s also appeared in movies like “Inherent Vice,” “The Boss” and “The Hustle.”

Though he spent the majority of his life in Massachusetts, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was born in 1807 Portland and educated at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. His poems like “Paul Revere’s Ride” and “The Song of Hiawatha” are still taught today.

