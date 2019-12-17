New Hampshire couple plead guilty to voter fraud charges

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Hampton couple accused of voting twice in the 2016 general election both pleaded guilty Monday in Rockingham County Superior Court to felony-level violations for casting ballots in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

John S. Fleming Jr., 71, and Grace Fleming, 70, each pleaded guilty to one charge of voting in more than one state prohibited, for casting an absentee ballot in Hampton for the Nov. 8, 2016, election and another ballot in Belchertown, Massachusetts, during the same election.

Both John and Grace Fleming were sentenced to 60 days in prison, each sentence suspended for one year for good behavior. The court also ordered the Flemings to each pay a $1,000 fine, with a penalty assessment of $240.

The couple has also lost their rights to vote in New Hampshire, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a statement.

New Hampshire is part of the Interstate Voter Crosscheck Program — a multi-state database used to compare voter information to identify voters who are registered in more than one state.

The Secretary of State’s office is responsible for investigating any matches found during the crosscheck to see if a voter cast more than one ballot in the same election. The results of the investigations are sent to the Attorney General’s office for possible prosecution.

The Flemings were the first to be indicted since New Hampshire entered the Interstate Voter Crosscheck Program, signed into law in 2016.

A third voter, Spencer McKinnon, 20, was also indicted on a similar charge by a Strafford County grand jury in September.

According to authorities, McKinnon allegedly checked in at the checklist and cast a ballot in Durham during the 2016 general election, but also submitted an absentee ballot for the same election in Dracut, Mass.

In May, the Secretary of State’s office referred 51 cases to the attorney general for further investigation. Many of those investigations remain ongoing.

(c)2019 The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.)

Visit The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.) at www.unionleader.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.