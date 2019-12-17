New England
December 17, 2019
New England

Conn. police: NH fugitive Tasered after trying to steal $5K from man’s account

Stock image | Pixabay
By Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut say a Concord man who tried to withdraw $5,000 from a local bank account while impersonating a Colorado man was subdued with a Taser after shoving an officer Friday.

Tyson Hazelton, 40, of Concord was charged Friday by police in Wallingford, Connecticut, with first-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft, attempt to commit third-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and being a fugitive from justice, according to a news release.

On Friday, police responded to Wells Fargo Bank on N. Colony Road in Wallingford to investigate a report of a man impersonating a Colorado man while trying to withdraw $5,000 from that person’s account. The Colorado man is a Wells Fargo customer, police said.

According to police, Hazelton had a fake Colorado license with him that had the Colorado man’s name and address on it, as well as a sticky note with the account, balance and PIN information written on it and what resembled a fake HSBC Mastercard.

Hazelton also had another fake Colorado license and a Sovereign Visa card issued to another person, police said.

A responding officer approached Hazelton and tried to talk to him, but he was “non-compliant and shoved the officer in an attempt to flee,” according to police.

Wallingford police said Hazelton ran outside, ignoring the officer’s orders to stop. He was then subdued with a Taser and put in handcuffs, police said.

While being booked, police determined Hazelton was wanted out of New Hampshire on a parole violation charge. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

Comments

