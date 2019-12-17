National Politics
December 17, 2019
National Politics Latest News | 'Smear Campaign' | Bangor Metro | Milo Ice Disc | Today's Paper
National Politics

Read Donald Trump’s full letter to Nancy Pelosi objecting to impeachment

  • Evan Vucci | AP
    Evan Vucci | AP
    President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington.
  • Evan Vucci | AP
    Evan Vucci | AP
    President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press



Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like