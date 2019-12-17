Read Donald Trump’s full letter to Nancy Pelosi objecting to impeachment
The Associated Press •
-
Evan Vucci | AP
President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington.
-
Evan Vucci | AP
President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
...
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments