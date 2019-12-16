Weather
December 16, 2019
Weather

Light snow may cause slippery travel conditions Tuesday

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
An SUV drives through the snow on Munjoy Hill in Portland in December 2019.
By Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

A light dusting of snow in the Bangor area Tuesday morning could lead to slippery road conditions for the morning commute.

Greater Bangor is expected to only see about an inch of snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. The coast will see slightly more snow, with 2 inches forecast for Bar Harbor. Less than an inch is predicted for areas north of Bangor.

Southern Maine will see considerably more snowfall, with Portland predicted to get 3 inches Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Lewiston and Brunswick are also forecast to get 3 inches, while Belfast is expected to get 2 inches.


