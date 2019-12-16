Light snow may cause slippery travel conditions Tuesday

A light dusting of snow in the Bangor area Tuesday morning could lead to slippery road conditions for the morning commute.

Greater Bangor is expected to only see about an inch of snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. The coast will see slightly more snow, with 2 inches forecast for Bar Harbor. Less than an inch is predicted for areas north of Bangor.

Mostly clear and cold tonight. Light snow in southern areas Tuesday. Chance of snow showers Wednesday evening ahead of an Arctic front. Locally heavier snow showers possible along the Downeast or central Maine coast late Wednesday evening. Frigid wind chills Thursday. #mewx pic.twitter.com/CjyDRwfgrU — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 16, 2019

Southern Maine will see considerably more snowfall, with Portland predicted to get 3 inches Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Lewiston and Brunswick are also forecast to get 3 inches, while Belfast is expected to get 2 inches.