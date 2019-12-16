Friday the 13th was the deadliest day on Maine roads this year

Six people died in vehicle crashes on Friday, making it the deadliest day on the Maine roads in more than 18 months.

Five drivers and one pedestrian died after being involved in five separate crashes on Friday. The crashes happened in Greenbush, Augusta, Vassalboro, West Paris and Buckfield. Two people died in the Vassalboro crash.

The last day on which five or more people died in car crashes on Maine roads was June 2, 2018, according to the Maine State Police spokesman, Steve McCausland.

On Friday morning in West Paris, a car went off the road into a stream and submerged, killing one man.

In Augusta, a pedestrian died after being struck by a car on the corner of Western Avenue and Sewall Street about 7:16 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

Two hours later, two men were killed after their cars were involved in a head-on collision in Vassalboro.

Weather was not a significant factor in these three crashes, but in Buckfield and Greenbush, drivers died after their vehicles skidded on ice. Freezing rain on Friday night caused roads in some areas to ice over, according to spokesman Paul Merrill from the Maine Department of Transportation.

At about 11:30 pm, a brewery owner died after his vehicle slid off Route 117, rolled over and landed upright against some trees in Buckfield.

Also on Friday night, a Lincoln woman died on Route 2 in Greenbush after her car skidded into another vehicle in front of her and then crashed into a parked truck.