Route 2 in Hermon closed after beaver dam breach

A portion of Route 2 in Hermon was closed Monday afternoon due to flooding from a beaver dam that gave way after heavy rain on Saturday, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

The water began receding fairly quickly, according to Steve Thebarge, regional manager for maintenance and operations. The road was closed about 1:30 p.m. Monday and expected to reopen by 4:30 or 5 p.m. in time for the evening commute.

“A beaver dam near the railroad tracks let go and water covered three-quarters of the eastbound lane of the road heading toward Bangor,” Thebarge said. “It is a few hundred yards from a self-storage unit.”

He said that a business whose name he did not know that had boats stored on the property was most impacted. Some of them were floating in the flood waters Monday afternoon.

It could not immediately be determined who owns the business.

Traffic headed toward Bangor from Hermon was rerouted from Route 2 onto the Coldbrook Road to Interstate 95. Thebarge urged commuters heading to Hermon to take I-95 south to the Coldbrook Road to Route 2.

The hazard icon will be removed from the Maine page of newengland511.org once Route 2 is reopened.