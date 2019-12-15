Quinnipiac pulls away from UMaine men in second half

BANGOR, Maine — Rich Kelly scored 21 points and Kevin Marfo scored 14 with a career-high 15 rebounds and Quinnipiac beat Maine 81-61 at the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday.

Jacob Rigoni scored 15 points and Aaron Falzon scored 13 for the Bobcats (4-4), who won their second straight. Quinnipiac made 25 of 50 shots with 15 made coming from beyond 3-point range.

The Black Bears now have lost five of their last six.

Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic each scored 15 points, Andrew Fleming tallied 13 and Sergio El Darwich posted 10 for Maine (3-8). El Darwich and Fleming each notched four assists while Larsson had seven rebounds.

Each team had 29 rebounds.

Fleming’s jump shot with 15:11 before halftime made it 6-5 in Maine’s favor and marked the Black Bears’ only lead. Quinnipiac outscored Maine 24-4 over the next 8 1/2 minutes. Prijovic’s jumper with 16:35 left in the game brought Maine within 38-35, capping a 10-2 run, but it never got closer.

The Bobcats answered with a 18-6 run between the 13:55 and 8:53 mark of the half to build an insurmountable 66-45 lead.

Maine will visit Massachusetts at 7 p.m. on Friday.