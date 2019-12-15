World
December 15, 2019
Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets

Manu Fernandez | AP
Activists protest outside of the COP25 climate talks congress on Saturday in Madrid, Spain. The United Nations secretary-general has warned that failure to tackle global warming could result in economic disaster.
Frank Jordans and Aritz Parra, The Associated Press

MADRID — Marathon international climate talks closed Sunday with negotiators postponing until next year a key decision on global carbon markets.

After two weeks of negotiations on tackling global warming, delegates from almost 200 nations passed declarations calling for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change. But despite holding the longest climate talks ever in 25 nearly annual editions, they left one of the thorniest issues for the next summit in Glasgow, in a year’s time.

Environmental groups and activists accused the world’s richer countries of showing little commitment to seriously tackling climate change.

 


