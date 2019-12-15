3 hurt in Warren collision

Three people were injured, including one passenger who was ejected, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Warren.

A van driven by Katie Powell, 19, of Camden was turned onto Route 1, also known as Atlantic Highway, from Sandy Shores Road about 6 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by 19-year-old Frank Guptill of Friendship collided with her, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Guptill tried unsuccessfully to avoid hitting Powell’s van, sending both vehicles spinning with the van hitting a guardrail, the sheriff’s office said.

A passenger in the truck, 18-year-old Gavin Hargrove of Warren, was ejected from the vehicle over a guardrail and into a ditch, the sheriff’s office said..

Hargrove was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Powell, who had to be extricated from the van, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Guptill was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.