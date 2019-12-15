Lewiston brewery co-owner dies in Buckfield crash

One of the owners of Bear Bones Beer died after his vehicle slid off the road, rolled over and landed upright against some trees in Buckfield on Friday night.

Eben Dingman, 35, of Leeds, a co-founder of Bear Bones Beer, was traveling with his small dog when he came to a curve on Streak Mountain Road, also known as Route 117, about 11:30 p.m. and slid 35 feet down an embankment, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

The TV station reports that icy conditions and rain played a role in the crash.

The dog, Winston, was handed over to an animal control officer who was on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Dingman and co-owner Adam Tuuri founded the brewery on Lisbon Street in Lewiston in 2013, and then expanded in 2017 into Bridgton, where they added a barrel-aging operation.

Condolences poured onto the Bear Bones Beer Facebook page through the weekend.

“Eben Dingman was an amazing person; he loved his dog Winston, loved brewing beer and the patrons he served every day,” the brewery wrote on its Facebook page. The brewery was closed for the weekend.

“I am saddened at the loss of one of the nicest guys in the brewing community,” wrote Brenda Merritt Melhus, co-owner of Norway Brewing Co. “His kindness and love for his dog made him a very special young man.”

“I met Eben back in May when he came down to the brewery for some grain and we talked for a while,” wrote head brewer Jamie Blood of Corner Point Brewing Co. in Berwick. “Very nice guy with a passion for great beer.”

“I knew Eben since he was born,” wrote Deb Woodward of Leeds. “He was an amazing person who will be greatly missed by many.”

The brewery said in a Facebook post that a memorial is planned in the near future in the Lewiston taproom.