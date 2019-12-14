Weather
December 14, 2019
Weather Latest News | Drug Sweep | Bangor Metro | Carrillo Trial | Today's Paper
Weather

Flash flood warning issued in Southern Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Rain falls on Congress Street pedestrians in Portland in 2018.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of the Southern Maine coast on Saturday.

The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., much of Southern Maine already had received 2-4 inches of rain, with Portland receiving 2.31 inches and Saco with the most at 4.07 inches, according to the weather service.

People in the flash flood areas should not walk or drive through flood waters and should move to higher ground if necessary.

In eastern and northern Maine, rainfall totals ranged from 1 to 3 inches.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like