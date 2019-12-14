Flash flood warning issued in Southern Maine

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of the Southern Maine coast on Saturday.

The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., much of Southern Maine already had received 2-4 inches of rain, with Portland receiving 2.31 inches and Saco with the most at 4.07 inches, according to the weather service.

People in the flash flood areas should not walk or drive through flood waters and should move to higher ground if necessary.

Locally heavy rainfall today. Here are the expected rainfall totals.#mewx pic.twitter.com/R6dm9kG4yS — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 14, 2019

In eastern and northern Maine, rainfall totals ranged from 1 to 3 inches.