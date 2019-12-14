UMaine men’s basketball team hosts Quinnipiac on Sunday

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. QUINNIPIAC

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 3-7, Quinnipiac 3-4

Series: Quinnipiac leads 5-4; Quinnipiac 58-50 on 11/25/18

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (18.1 points, 6.4 rebounds per game, .515 field-goal percentage), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (8.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 6-5 G Mykhailo Yagodin (6.1 ppg); Quinnipiac: 6-1 G Rich Kelly (17.4 ppg, 4.4 apg), 6-3 G Tyrese Williams (11.4 ppg), 6-8 F Kevin Marfo (9.1 ppg, 12.7 rpg), 6-3 G Matt Balanc (9.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine seeks to rebound from its most disappointing loss of the season, a 77-44 drubbing at the hands of Dartmouth on Wednesday. The Black Bears improved their best-in-the-nation percentage of assists to field goals against the Big Green to .718 with 14 assists on 17 made baskets, but it did little good. UMaine shot just 34.7 percent from the field overall and 27.8 percent from 3-point range. Fleming ranks fourth in America East in scoring and FG percentage, while senior center Miks Antoms ranks second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8). The Black Bears and Quinnipiac University of Hamden, Connecticut, will square off for the eighth straight year, having split their past four contests. UMaine must check Kelly, who erupted for 36 points and eight assists last Saturday in a 75-67 win over New Hampshire. Kelly, a second-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection last season, shot 8 of 15 on 3-pointers against UNH as Quinnipiac earned its second victory this season over an America East foe. The Bobcats topped Albany 86-69 on Nov. 22. Marfo, a redshirt junior forward, ranks second among NCAA Division I rebounders.