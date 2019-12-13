Husson softball coach also hired to take over field hockey program

Diann Ramsey is expanding her coaching efforts into a second sport at Husson University in Bangor.

The 2011 Husson graduate, who last year took over as the Eagles’ softball head coach, has been hired as the school’s head field hockey coach.

Husson University Director of Athletics Frank Pergolizzi made the announcement Friday.

Ramsey, a native of Otisfield, serves as the director of compliance for the Husson athletics department.

“We are delighted to have Diann take the reins of our field hockey program,” Pergolizzi said. “As an alumnus of the program, Diann is very proud to contribute to the success and tradition of Husson field hockey, and has the same pride in Husson softball. We look forward to continued success in both programs.”

Ramsey, who for the past eight seasons has been the head field hockey coach at Bangor High School, takes over for Sabrina Smith, who stepped down in November after guiding Husson to 25-28 overall record in three seasons. That included two conference titles (2017, 2018) and the program’s first NCAA tournament victory in 2017.

Ramsey played both softball and field hockey at Husson. She helped the softball team earn three North Atlantic Conference championships and aided the Eagles’ softball squad in two field hockey conference title runs.

In her first year as head softball coach, Ramsey led the Eagles to the NAC championship and the NCAA Division III tournament for the second year in a row.

Ramsey, a graduate of Oxford Hills High School in South Paris, earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Husson in 2011 and earned a Master of Science in Psychology with an emphasis in Sport Psychology and Exercise Science from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology in 2014.