3 southern Maine football standouts named Fitzpatrick Trophy finalists

Three southern Maine standouts have been named finalists for the 49th annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy awarded to the state’s top high school senior football player.

Justin Bryant of Marshwood High School in South Berwick, Jarrett Flaker of Scarborough and Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle High School in Standish remain contenders for the award. The recipient will be announced at a banquet on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Holiday Inn by the Sea in Portland.

Sportsmanship, citizenship and school and community involvement are other factors considered in the selection of the award winner.

Bryant, a fullback and linebacker, averaged 10 yards per carry while rushing for 1,213 yards. He added 339 yards in pass receptions for the 11-1 Hawks, who captured their third straight Class B state title. On defense he contributed 52 tackles, including 12 for losses, two quarterback sacks and a safety.

Flaker averaged 12.1 yards per carry while rushing for 1,195 yards and added 17.9 yards per pass reception. He also scored three touchdowns on kick returns for the 8-3 Red Storm, which reached the Class A semifinals.

Maturo, a running back, wide receiver and cornerback, rushed for 1,030 yards and 20 touchdowns on 128 carries and also had 19 pass receptions while averaging 3.5 tackles on defense in leading the 11-1 Scots to the Class A state championship.

Maturo, Flaker and Bryant were selected from a slate of 12 semifinalists for the award.

Other semifinalists were Connor Crawford of Ellsworth, Gerit Laliberte of Maranacook of Readfield, Kobe Gaudette of Thornton Academy of Saco, Cam Jordan of Leavitt of Turner Center, Owen Richardson of Brunswick, Payton MacKay of Wells, Anthony Poole of South Portland, Ryan Connors of Kennebunk and Sean Tompkins of Cheverus of Portland.