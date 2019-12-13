2-time defending ‘D’ girls state champion rebuilding

Even though Southern Aroostook Community School graduated two talented starters and two useful reserves, coach Cliff Urquhart’s team appeared to be poised to make a run for a third straight Class D girls basketball state championship.

The Warriors of Dyer Brook have some challenges to overcome. One of the three anticipated returning starters is no longer on the team.

Sydney Brewer, a 1,000-point scorer, has opted not to play her senior year but that leaves dominant junior center Kacy Daggett and senior guard Makaelyn Porter as the only returnees among the top seven players on last year’s team.

“Deer Isle-Stonington has to be, by far, the best team in Class D,” Urquhart said. “Schenck will be good … and I think Shead will be decent.”

Porter, a Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team honorable mention, will be one of the best players in Class D. She has earned back-to-back D North Tournament Most Valuable Player honors.

Promising guard Madison Russell, an eighth-grader last year, received valuable playing time and will step into a more prominent role.

Deer Isle-Stonington was undefeated until losing to Southern Aroostook in the D North final. And the Mariners were without their best player, freshman Rylee Eaton, who was sidelined in the postseason after having a minor surgical procedure.

“[Eaton] is healthy now and has done a lot of work in the offseason, a lot of strength training. She’s in the best shape of her life,” Mariners coach Randy Shepard said.

The 5-foot-8 guard averaged double figures in points and rebounds. Junior point guard Kaylee Morey was an all-tourney choice and 5-9 senior forward Katie Hutchinson provides a strong inside presence.

Class AA

Defending state champ Oxford Hills of South Paris is the team to beat in the North, according to first-year Bangor High School coach Jay Kemble.

“They have talent and they know how to play,” Kemble said. “Portland, as far as athleticism is concerned, is as good as anybody. But Oxford Hills has been there and has won it.”

Senior All-Maine first-team guard Julia Colby averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3.2 assists last season. She is complemented by fellow guards Cecilia Dieterich and Cassidy Dumont.

All-Maine honorable mentions Amanda Kabantu (2019) and Gemima Motema (2018), both juniors, are Portland’s catalysts. Bangor is intriguing with a balance of seasoned veterans including twins Abby Fleming and Libby Fleming, Maggie Cowperthwaite and Rowan Andrews joined by some impressive freshmen.

Windham will be a threat thanks to two sisters, Hannah Talon and University of Maine commit Sarah Talon.

Class C

Penobscot Valley of Howland coach Nate Case had been worried about complacency after coming off a regional championship last year. But he said his players are motivated and ready to defend the title.

“We should do big things this year,” said Case, who welcomes back All-Maine honorable mention and Class C North tournament MVP Lexi Ireland along with starting guards Leine McKechnie and Emily St. Cyr and center Emilee Ireland, Lexi’s younger sister.

Guard Laney Harding also has improved significantly.

“With our different weapons, we will be very hard to stop,” Case said.

He said there is plenty of competition in Class C with Calais and Stearns of Millinocket at the top of the contenders list.

Calais features three guards, All-Maine honorable mention Lauren Cook, Olivia Huckins and Sophie McVicar, daughter of Calais coach Bill McVicar.

The Blue Devils return all five starters and coach McVicar noted that sophomore forward Sage Phillips and junior forward Nedra Bassett have made significant strides.

At Stearns, dynamic sophomore guard Alisyn Alley and older sister Katherine Alley will lead the Minutemen. Alisyn Alley earned an all-tourney spot and was an All-Maine honorable mention.

Dexter had two sophomore all-tourney selections a year ago in All-Maine honorable mention Peyton Grant and Avery Herrick, but Herrick has decided not to play.

Imposing Woodland center Emily Curtis, an All-Maine honorable mention and Class D all-tourney pick, will try to help her team make waves in Class C.

Class B

Waterville is the favorite after reaching the Class B North final a year ago with only one senior starter. All-Maine third-team choice and all-tourney pick Sadie Garling heads the list of returnees.

She is joined by fellow all-tourney choice Kali Thompson, a rebounding machine who grabbed 38 in three tournament games. Maddy Martin is a formidable post presence and the Panthers have quality guards in Paige St. Pierre and Jayda Murray.

Hermon graduated All-Maine third-teamer Cait Tracy, but the Hawks return Paige Plissey, the league leader in assists and steals, and productive forward-center Grace Page. They will be bolstered by sophomores Madison Lebel, Megan Tracy and Elizabeth Wyman, who were sidelined by knee injuries last winter.

“We’ve got size, length and athleticism,” Hermon coach Chris Cameron said. “And we’ll be eight or nine deep.”

Old Town reached the Class B North quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 with a sophomore and three freshmen playing regularly. All-Maine honorable mention Hannah Richards, now a junior, and sophomore Lexi Thibodeau are consistent double-digit scorers. Sophomores Maddy Emerson and Sydney Loring and senior Claudia Damboise are key performers.

Defending champ Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor and 2018 state champ Winslow were hit hard by graduation but Winslow returns Bodhi Littlefield and Silver Clukey. All-Maine honorable mention Trinity Montigny is a standout for Ellsworth.

Class A

Class A appears to be wide open as Class A North finalist Skowhegan graduated four starters and defending champ Hampden Academy, which upset previously unbeaten Skowhegan in the final, graduated All-Maine second-team center Bailey Donovan.

Broncos coach Nick Winchester believes his team can contend while playing a completely different style.

“We’re going to play fast,” said Winchester, who has six of his top eight players back including starting senior guards Alydia Brillant, Amelia McLaughlin and Sydney Hodgdon.

Winchester expects Gardiner and Erskine Academy of South China to be in the mix for a regional crown.

Mt. Blue of Farmington and Messalonskee of Oakland each have a difference-maker in UMaine commit Lexi Mittelstadt and Gabrielle Wener, respectively. Both were All-Maine honorable mentions. Skowhegan sophomore Jaycie Christopher is another standout.