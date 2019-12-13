Community helps save abandoned elderly dog in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — An elderly dog, abandoned in a cage at a stranger’s house in Old Orchard Beach, has been taken in by an entire community, making sure she gets the help she needs.

Misty’s life was very different just a couple weeks ago, when the estimated 12-year-old dachshund was dropped off at a stranger’s house.

The home belonged to Sylvia Merry’s niece.

Merry and her husband Greg, both dog lovers, took Misty in, despite her health problems and expenses.

On top of surgery, Misty had Lyme disease, and visible marks on her body.

Luckily for Misty, other people in the community stepped in.

“When we found out about this, we decided that we would help the people that are going to take the dog and own the dog,” Old Orchard Beach Assistant Town Manager Louise Reid said.

More than $1,000 later, Misty is on a road of recovery.

Merry said some people might wonder why she would do so much for a dog that could be on her last leg, but she said Misty is the ultimate reminder of what the holidays are all about.

“If every community did something like that, there would be [fewer] dogs and cats going to a shelter,” Merry said. “She deserves to be loved, and cared for, even at this age, so that she knows love.”