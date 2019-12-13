State police and drug agents seize $130,000 in heroin and meth, arrest 3

Maine State Police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents charged three people with drug trafficking and seized $130,000 worth of drugs Wednesday night following a traffic stop on I-95 near Bangor.

The arrests happened after state police stopped a vehicle driven by Russell Raye, 34, of Cambridge, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

A drug detection dog alerted troopers to the drugs, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 10 grams of cocaine and small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine along with nearly $2,000 in drug sale proceeds, McCausland said.

Two other people in the car, Katherine Scott, 24, of Guilford and Matthew McKusick, 21, of Sangerville were also charged with drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Maine DEA agents searched Raye’s Leavitt Road home in Cambridge and seized almost a pound and a half of suspected heroin, 96 grams of methamphetamine and an additional $24,000 in cash.

Raye faces charges of aggravated trafficking in heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. His bail is set at $250,000. Scott is charged with trafficking in cocaine, and her bail is set at $75,000. McKusick was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possessing methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $75,000. All three were taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.