UMaine women’s basketball team faces tough non-league test against Green Bay

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 3-8, Green Bay 5-4

Series, last meeting: Green Bay leads 4-1, Green Bay 70-39 on 11/20/18

Key players, Maine: 5-4 G Dor Saar (9.1 points, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals per game), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (7.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (6.9 ppg), 5-8 G Anne Simon (7.0 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (4.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Green Bay: 5-8 G Frankie Wurtz (16.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.1 apg), 6-0 G Caitlyn Hibner (13.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 1.7 spg), 6-1 F Karly Murphy (10.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-1 G/F Lyndsey Robson (8.7 ppg, 3.1 apg), 6-3 F/C Madison Wolf (6.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg)

The Black Bears, coming of back-to-back losses to Harvard and Dartmouth of the Ivy League, face another formidable foe. The Phoenix, the Horizon League preseason favorite for the 12th consecutive year, are coming off games against three top-20 teams. That included a victory over No. 16 Syracuse on Nov. 30, although Green Bay dropped a 76-65 decision to No. 15 DePaul in its last game on Saturday. UMaine lost 67-51 on Tuesday at Dartmouth and continues to deal with a diminished lineup. Blanca Millan underwent successful knee surgery this week and senior Fanny Wadling (concussion) hasn’t played this season. Senior guard Maddy McVicar of Calais is expected to miss Friday’s contest with a knee injury, while Alex Bolozova likely will miss the rest of the season because of an injury. In spite of its schedule, Green Bay has racked up 74.1 ppg, which may be a tall order for the Black Bears. With all the changes, UMaine has not been able to establish much offensive continuity and has mustered only 54.1 ppg.