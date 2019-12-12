Thomaston man allegedly held woman against will and tried to suffocate her

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Bail was set at $2,000 Wednesday for a Thomaston man who allegedly held a woman against her will and tried to suffocate her.

Nicholas Carpenter, 33, was arrested on Monday on charges of aggravated assault and criminal restraint. Carpenter is being held at the Knox County Jail.

The charges stem from a Nov. 9 incident at a Camden home where a woman Carpenter previously had a relationship with was living, according to a police affidavit filed in court by Camden police.

Police say after the woman ended the relationship, Carpenter called and texted her repeatedly — sometimes as often as every few minutes, according to the affidavit.

Carpenter showed up to the woman’s apartment around 8 p.m., got angry and “insisted that it was his night to be with her,” according to the affidavit. The victim has a child who was not home that night.

The woman tried to leave the apartment after Carpenter refused to go, but he allegedly grabbed her in the doorway of her bedroom and threw her on the bed. Carpenter allegedly held his hands over the woman’s mouth and nose, causing the woman to feel like she was going to pass out, according to the affidavit.

Carpenter let the woman up, but refused to leave the apartment. The following morning, the woman convinced Carpenter that she needed to leave to pick up her child.

The victim left and reported the incident to police, who attempted to interview Carpenter in the following days but were unsuccessful. Ultimately a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody Dec. 9.