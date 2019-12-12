Only 2 weeks left this holiday season. What are you doing this weekend?

Two weeks ’til Christmas. Ten days until Hanukkah. Can you believe it? Are you ready? If you have a moment to relax this weekend, here are some of the many things to do in the Bangor area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday night, there’s a sold-out holiday-themed comedy/variety show at the Bangor Arts Exchange, featuring local sketch comedy troupe Her Majesty’s Cabaret (note: I, Emily Burnham, am in this group). Elsewhere, Saint Whiskey and the Shooters perform at Paddy Murphy’s; acoustic duo Brooke & Haley is at Black Bear Brewery; there’s a night of local hip hop at Queen City Cinema Club featuring Ian Matthew, Grizzle Tha God, BVang, SheIsCadence and Kat G; and at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, Celtic band Coig plays a holiday show. It’s also the first night of the “A Kick In Your Dickens” holiday improv comedy show, each weekend through Dec. 29 at the Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy at 51A Main St.

On Saturday morning, the Collins Center for the Arts and the Hudson Museum at UMaine plays host to the annual Maine Indian Basketmakers Market, an annual gathering of art, music and culture. That evening, in Bangor, there’s a contradance at 6:30 p.m. at the UU Church, the Heather Pierson Jazz Trio plays Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Bangor Arts Exchange at 7 p.m., bluesman Dave Mello is at Nocturnem and jam band Smoked Salmon is at Paddy’s. On Sunday, the annual Winter Solstice Cello Fest is set for 4 p.m. at the Bangor Arts Exchange.

In movie theaters, Hollywood has already come up with a sequel to “Jumanji,” the 2017 Dwayne Johnson-starring blockbuster, so that’s hitting theaters, as is horror flick “Black Christmas” and Clint Eastwood’s new movie “Richard Jewell.” On TV, season four of “The Expanse” premieres on Amazon on Friday, and the Kennedy Center Honors air on CBS on Sunday.