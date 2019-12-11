State Police investigating inmate’s death at York County Jail

ALFRED, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating after an inmate died at the York County Jail in Alfred.

York County Sheriff William King said 35-year-old Kimberly Pierce, of Waterboro, was admitted to the jail at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and was found unresponsive around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

She was declared deceased at the jail.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

King said Pierce was serving 60-days at the York County Jail after being sentenced on two separate OUI charges, driving to endanger, operating beyond license restrictions and violating conditions of release.