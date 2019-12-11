York
December 11, 2019
State Police investigating inmate’s death at York County Jail

Courtesy of Robin Pierce via CBS 13
An undated photo of Kimberly Pierce.
By CBS 13

ALFRED, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating after an inmate died at the York County Jail in Alfred.

York County Sheriff William King said 35-year-old Kimberly Pierce, of Waterboro, was admitted to the jail at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and was found unresponsive around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

She was declared deceased at the jail.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

King said Pierce was serving 60-days at the York County Jail after being sentenced on two separate OUI charges, driving to endanger, operating beyond license restrictions and violating conditions of release.

 


