Man armed with hammer robs Old Orchard Beach store

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Beach police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Heath Street.

Police say a man armed with a hammer entered the store and demanded money from a clerk.

The suspect took money from a cash register and forced the clerk to lay on the floor. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction. It is unknown if a vehicle was involved.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’8”-5’9”, with a medium build. He was wearing dark pants, a dark sweatshirt and dark sneakers. The suspect’s face was covered with a mask, according to police.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Old Orchard Beach Police Department at 207-934-4911.