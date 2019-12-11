Westbrook man sentenced to 7 years for stealing $17,000 from bank and credit union

A Westbrook man who admitted to robbing a credit union last year and a bank earlier this year was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Aaron West, 38, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

In addition, District Court Judge Nancy Torresen ordered him to pay $16,250 to Cumberland County Federal Credit Union in Falmouth and $1,140 in restitution to Norway Savings Bank in Portland.

He pleaded guilty to both robberies on June 28.

When he committed the first robbery Jan. 31, 2018, West was unemployed and using drugs, according to court documents. The day of the robbery, West had a friend drive him to a spot near the credit union where he had an account with a $5 negative balance.

West entered the building at 12:05 p.m. wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a dark winter hat with a cloth over the lower half of his face, according to court documents. He approached a teller with his right hand in his right sweatshirt pocket but did not show a weapon.

He instructed the teller to remove her drawer and place it on the counter, which she did. West took $16,250 in $100 and $50 bills, leaving smaller denominations behind.

He escaped on foot and returned to his friend’s car. The friend was listed as a cooperating witness in court documents.

Two days later, West gambled away $500 at Oxford Casino.

When West robbed the Norway Savings Bank location on March 18, 2019, he was out on bail for the first robbery and supposed to be living at a sober house in downtown Portland. He had been told more than a week earlier that he could no longer live there because he had failed to take a required drug test, according to court documents.

During that robbery, West also covered the lower half of his face with a cloth, wore a black hat under a hooded sweatshirt and had a hand in his pocket as if hiding a weapon.

West, who continued staying at the sober house for unexplained reasons, was arrested there the next day. Police recovered $521 and found cocaine on one of the bills.

He had been held without bail since two days after the second robbery.

West faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.