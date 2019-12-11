Bus that crashed on I-95 was carrying performers to Orono for ‘A Christmas Carol’

A bus that overturned Tuesday night on Interstate 95 was headed north to Orono carrying a theater troupe scheduled to perform at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Four members of the Nebraska Theatre Caravan were hurt late Tuesday after the crash in Burnham north of Waterville, according to the Maine State Police.

The Collins Center for the Arts canceled the Thursday performance of “A Christmas Carol” as a result of the crash.

Maine State Police said Wednesday that the driver of an Arrow Stage Line bus fell asleep, and the bus drifted off the right side of I-95. The bus rolled over on its passenger side and came to rest on an embankment.

Troopers said the three women and one man in their 20s and 30s suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals in Pittsfield and Waterville.

The 34 other passengers were taken to a motel in Waterville for the night. State police said the bus was coming from Schenectady, New York.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, was cited for failing to maintain control of the bus.

Staff at the Collins Center are contacting ticket holders to provide refunds. Ticket holders with questions can contact the box office at 207-581-1755.