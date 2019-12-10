UMaine men’s basketball team finally returns home to host Dartmouth

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. DARTMOUTH

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 3-6, Dartmouth 5-4

Series: Dartmouth leads 6-2; Dartmouth 78-62 on 12/13/18

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.0 assists), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (8.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Dartmouth: 6-7 F Chris Knight (12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 6-6 G-F Aaryn Rai (10.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-4 G James Foye 9.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 6-3 G Ian Sistane (6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine is home for the first time since a season-opening victory Nov. 6 over Merrimack. The Black Bears edged Central Connecticut State 66-64 on Saturday to end an 11-game road losing streak. Fleming paced a balanced offense with 18 points as six Black Bears scored at least seven points. El Darwich has missed the past three games with an ankle injury suffered Nov. 27 at Virginia. Freshman walk-on Precious Okoh has started in his absence, averaging 28.3 minutes. Dartmouth has lost three straight, all on the road, at Bowling Green (76-69), Georgia State (83-80 in OT) and South Florida (63-44), the last outing Friday. UMaine must protect the perimeter against the Big Green, which is shooting 35 percent from the 3-point arc. Dartmouth’s streak of four straight games with at least 10 3-pointers ended at USF. Fans who bring a new hat or pair of mittens, gloves or socks to donate will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a future UMaine basketball game. The sock drive, held in partnership with Marden’s, benefits the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.