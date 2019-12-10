New England Patriots
December 10, 2019
New England Patriots

Test your Patriots knowledge with these trivia questions

Matt Rourke | AP
New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff

After the New England Patriots’ upsetting, divisive loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening, New England fans might be getting a little worried after their now two-game losing streak.

But let’s not focus on the not fun stuff right now. Let’s think about the good times, huh?

Here are five Patriots-themed trivia questions to test how deep your knowledge of your favorite team is. Thanks to BDN sports editor Pete Warner, outdoors writer John Holyoke and Maine Focus writer (and world’s worst high school quarterback) Josh Keefe for the expertise.


