UMaine women’s basketball team plays Tuesday matinee at Dartmouth

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. DARTMOUTH

Time, site: noon Tuesday, Hanover, New Hampshire

Records: UMaine 3-7, Dartmouth 6-3

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 13-4, UMaine 64-52 on 12/9/17

Key players, Maine: 5-4 G Dor Saar (9.0 points, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals per game), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (7.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (6.9 ppg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 5-8 G Anne Simon (6.8 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (4.0 ppg); Dartmouth: 5-5 G Annie McKenna (12.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.5 apg), 6-2 F Anna Luce (11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), 5-9 G Asha Taylor (7.2 ppg), 5-11 F Paula Lenart (7.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg), 5-10 G Elle Louie (5.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears look to regroup after suffering a 69-40 drubbing on Saturday at the hands of Harvard. UMaine is trying to adjust after the loss of America East player and defensive player of the year Blanca Millan, who is out for the season with a knee injury. UMaine has been inconsistent all season on offense and has not shot well. The Black Bears likely must make up for their lack of an inside attack — with senior Fanny Wadling still sidelined by a concussion — by knocking down a bunch of 3-pointers. Dartmouth has a nice 1-2 post punch with Luce and Lenart, who will challenge UMaine’s interior defense. The Big Green have dropped three consecutive games, including Saturday’s 79-37 loss at Big Ten member Northwestern. Dartmouth has averaged just 52.7 points per game compared to 55.4 for the Black Bears.