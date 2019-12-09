UMaine men’s hockey team visits Yale in battle of struggling offensive teams

Men’s College Hockey

MAINE vs. YALE

Time, site: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Ingalls Rink, New Haven, Connecticut

Records: UMaine 8-7-3, Yale 4-7

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 6-3, UM 4-3 (OT) on 1/7/19

Key players: Maine — RW Mitch Fossier (3 goals, 17 assists), C Tim Doherty (7 & 11), RW Eduards Tralmaks (9 & 5), LW Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (8 & 2), LW Adam Dawe (5 & 5), D J.D. Greenway (1 &

5), G Jeremy Swayman (8-6-3, 2.32 goals-against average, .932 save percentage); Yale — RW Tyler Wesch (4 & 3), C Chris Hall (5 & 1), LW Justin Pearson (3 & 3), D Billy Sweezey (0 & 6), D Jack St. Ivany (0 & 6), G Corbin Kaczperski (3-5, 3.31 GAA, .884 save pct.)

Game notes: The Black Bears and the Bulldogs are among the most offensively challenged teams in Division I. UMaine ranks 39th among 60 teams with 2.44 goals per game and has netted only one in each of its last three contests. Yale (2.36 gpg) ranks 41st. UMaine coach Red Gendron was an assistant under Bulldogs coach Keith Allain when they won the NCAA championship in 2012. The Black Bears have only one victory in their last six games (1-4-1) coming off two losses at No. 11 Massachusetts last weekend. Yale is coming off wins at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Union. This marks the Black Bears’ last contest before they have an 18-day hiatus. UMaine returns to action Dec. 29 against American International College. The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season and despite their offensive struggles returned four of their top five players from that team.