Oak Hill High School football coach dies at 45

Stacen Doucette, the head football coach at Oak Hill High School in Wales for the last eight years, died unexpectedly Monday morning.

The cause of death was an apparent heart attack, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

RSU 4 superintendent of schools Andrew Carlton and Oak Hill principal Marco Aliberti informed their community of Doucette’s death through a letter published on the school district’s website.

“It is with great sadness we write to you to inform you OHHS Football Coach Stacen Doucette died this morning unexpectedly,” the letter said. “There is no question that his death will have an impact on all of us as Coach Doucette was a beloved member of the RSU #4 Community. Our thoughts are with his family as they begin to process this loss.”

Additional counseling staff was made available at Oak Hill High School on Monday to support students and staff members. Counselors also were available at the high school between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the benefit of the community, according to the RSU 4 letter.

All after-school activities at the school were cancelled with the exceptions of driver’s education and adult education.

Doucette, 45, was a 1992 graduate of Lisbon High School who went on to serve as an assistant coach at his alma mater under former longtime Greyhounds’ head coach Dick Mynahan.

Doucette was part of the coaching staff as Lisbon captured Class C state championships in 1996, 2005 and 2006 before being he was hired in early 2012 as the head football coach at Oak Hill.

During his second season with the Raiders he guided his team to the 2013 Class D state championship in the first year of the current four-class statewide format with a 42-35 victory over Bucksport in the title game.

That was the program’s first state championship since 1982 and the first of three consecutive Class D state crowns for Doucette and Oak Hill, which defeated Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield in both the 2014 and 2015 title games.

Oak Hill finished the 2019 season with a 5-5 record after falling to Lisbon 48-20 in the Class D South semifinals.

Among the Raiders’ other games this fall was a 21-14 regular-season loss at Class D North-champion Bucksport on Oct. 11.

Doucette’s career coaching record at Oak Hill was 58-25.