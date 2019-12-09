East Millinocket woman accused of abandoning 2 cats in ‘inexcusable conditions’

An East Millinocket woman has been accused of abandoning two cats who police say had gone without food or water for several days.

RachealJo White, 25, was charged with cruelty to animals, according to the East Millinocket Police Department. Additional charges are possible, police said.

On Thursday, Police Chief Cameron McDunnah learned that two cats had been left in a home on Elm Street that, an investigation found, had been abandoned for several weeks, according to police.

When he gained access to the home, McDunnah found it had been left in “disarray” and the two cats appeared to have gone without food and water for several days and were living in “inexcusable conditions,” East Millinocket police said.

“Two cats were located in the home and were able to be captured. Both cats were clearly in need of nourishment and were taken to be cared for and treated,” police said.

White, who was identified as the cats’ owner, had moved from the Elm Street residence “some time ago” and had allegedly left the cats behind, according to police.

White is scheduled to appear in court in February.