December 08, 2019
State begins $4M project to improve Vinalhaven ferry terminal

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Vinalhaven islanders board the ferry to Rockland in this May 28, 2016, file photo.
The Associated Press

The ferry terminal that passengers use for trips to Vinalhaven island will be under construction until the spring so it can accommodate a new boat.

The Maine Department of Transportation said the improvements to the Vinalhaven ferry terminal include modifying the ferry pen to make way for a new, larger ferry that is currently under construction. The agency said the terminal work started in November and is expected to be finished by April 1.

The project is expected to cost a little more than $4 million. Local companies are working on both the terminal improvements and the construction of the ferry.

 


Comments

