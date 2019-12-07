Maine medical examiner reacts to review

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s chief medical examiner says the results of a review of three complaints against his office inspires him to continue to lead the office in a way that brought national recognition.

Dr. Mark Flomenbaum also said in a written statement Friday that he appreciated the support of the office of the attorney general, who expressed confidence in the examiner’s work. Attorney General Aaron Frey released a letter on Friday that he wrote to independent state Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, who lodged the complaints. Frey’s letter states that Flomenbaum “has been found to be exemplary by the National Association of Medical Examiners,” and that Frey is confident in Flomenbaum and his office at large.